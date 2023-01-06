Sibu cops detain 3 suspects in connection with Dec 26 fight

SIBU (Jan 6): Police have detained three suspects in connection with the fighting case that broke out here on Dec 26 at 1am.

Sibu Police Chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the suspects, aged between 19 and 22 years old, were already charged in the court on Dec 28.

This was in connection with a 13-second video footage of a group of people fighting at the roadside in Sibu that went viral today.

“Stop posting such videos that could cause distress to the public,” Zulkipli said in a statement.

He said the suspects were charged under Section 160 of the Penal Code for causing public affray.