S’wak’s Kilat Boy stages golden performance in Penang

KUCHING (Jan 6): Daeloniel McDelon Bong brought home a gold medal from the recent Pesta Pulau Pinang International Boxing Championship, signifying a great start for Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association (Saba) into the New Year.

Popularly known by his stage name ‘Kilat Boy’, the Sri Aman-born 23-year-old claimed the gold medal from the Men’s 57kg bout after having knocked out Jemis Wong Lee Onn of TDA in the final.

Prior to that, the Sarawakian defeated Muhammmad Faizul Fauzi of BLK 31 in the first round of the last eight, and M Iqbar Rasokismktupang of SUMUT Indonesia in the second round of the semifinals.

Daeloniel’s team-mate Mohd Helmi Chieng Mohd Firdaus Chieng also staged a commendable performance, which earned him the silver medal after facing Singapore’s Velvan Tan Jun Jie in the Men’s 67kg final.

Both boxers, who were the gold medallists at Malaysia Games (Sukma) XX in Kuala Lumpur last September, represented MSN Malaysia.

Saba president Datuk Rahman Lariwoo, in congratulating the two, hailed the achievement as one that would motivate other boxers to excel in national and international competitions going forward.

He also expressed hope that based on their performance, Daeloniel and Mohd Helmi, together with another Sarawakian Jackson Chambai Ikeh, would be selected to represent Malaysia at this year’s SEA Games in Cambodia.

It is known that the three young boxers are currently under the national training camp.

Adding on, Rahman said Saba had a successful 2022 with the state boxers having performed well in four major tournaments.

At the Youth and Sports Minister Cup Championship in Ipoh, running from March 21 to 27 last year, Sarawak captured two gold and two bronze medals.

This was followed by a good outing at the prestigious Golden Gloves Championships in Kangar (June 20-26) where the state team brought back three gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

The Sarawak Open Boxing Championship in Sri Aman (Aug 15-21) was perhaps their best showing, with four gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

The September’s Sukma XX recorded Sarawak bagging two gold, two silver and one bronze medals.

“I would like to thank the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak, Sarawak Sports Corporation, Sarawak State Sports Council, the corporate sponsors and the media for their extensive coverage and support, without which we’d be unable to achieve all these good results,” said Rahman.