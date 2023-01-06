Two Chinese nationals claim trial to giving bribes to Immigration officer in Kuching

KUCHING (Jan 6): Two Chinese nationals claimed trial at the Sessions Court here today to corruptly give gratification of RM100 to a Malaysian Immigration officer on Jan 1.

Pu Zaocheng, 36, and Xia Bobin, 35, from China pleaded not guilty before Judge Steve Ritikos for a charge framed under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which is punishable under Section 24(1)(a) and (b) of the same Act.

The Section provides for a jail term of not more than 20 years and a fine five times the amount of gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Steve fixed Jan 26, 2023 for case management and ordered Pu and Xia to be further remanded at Puncak Borneo Prison.

According to the charge sheet, Pu and Xia were alleged to have corruptly given gratification of RM100 to an Immigration officer in consideration of him to forbear any immigration screening on them.

They allegedly committed the offence at the Kuching International Airport around 10.30am on Jan 1, 2023.

It is understood that Pu and Xia’s passports have a special entry pass condition which says they have to go to the Kuching Immigration office before the pass expires.

It is also understood that on the day they committed the offence, the pass had three days to expire but they had not been to the Kuching Immigration Office as ordered.

This case was prosecuted by MACC deputy public prosecutor Nur Nisla Abdul Latif while Pu and Xia were unrepresented by any legal counsel.