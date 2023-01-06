Woman found dead inside car in Tambunan

TAMBUNAN (Jan 6): A woman was found dead inside a car at Jalan Sinurambi here early Friday morning.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said fire and rescue personnel from the Tambunan fire and rescue station were called to open the vehicle as it was locked from the inside.

The woman was found unconscious at the driver’s seat.

She was pronounced dead by paramedics and the body was handed to the police for further action.

Authorities have withheld the victim’s identity pending police investigation.