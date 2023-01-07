5 Umno Sabah reps call for Bung Moktar’s resignation

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 7): The five Umno Sabah assemblymen who are against the party’s decision to withdraw its support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor has called for the resignation of the party’s state liaison chief, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

They are Datuk Shahelmey Yahya (Tanjung Keramat), Datuk Jasnih Daya (Pantai Dalit), Datuk James Ratib (Sugut), Datuk Dr Yusuf Yacob, (Sindumin) and Datuk Mohd Arsad Bistari (Tempasuk).

“We are shocked by the actions of certain quarters, especially the Umno Sabah liaison Chairman who tried to overthrow the legitimate Sabah state government. We strongly condemn such actions and we hereby demand that he resign from his position as Umno Sabah liaison chairman immediately because these actions tarnished the good name of the party,” they said in a joint statement today.

The five assemblymen were absent from the press conference called by Bung Moktar on Friday night when he announced that BN Sabah and Umno were withdrawing its support for Hajiji and the state Government.

“We are disappointed and regret that Sabah and its people have once again been dragged into a political crisis by irresponsible parties. Together with the rakyat in Sabah, we firmly believe that this is not the time for a political power grab.

“Instead this is the time to unite so that the current state government and all quarters can continue to devote time, energy and resources to restore as well as develop the state’s economy and improve the standard of living of the people,” they said.

Shahelmey, James, Dr Yusof, Jasnih and Arshad in the statement also declared their undivided support for Hajiji as the constitutionally legitimate Chief Minister.

“Just the people of Sabah, we want the political stability that has existed all this time to be maintained and reject any attempt or action by any party that wants to cause chaos and unrest among the people.

“Together we pray that this political crisis will soon end so that the efforts to prosper the state can continue. With that, we once again express our strong support for Hajiji as Chief Minister of Sabah,” the statement read.