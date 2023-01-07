50th anniversary brings nostalgia for Squad 72 of Police Field Force

KUCHING (Jan 7): It was a nostalgic moment for members from Squad 72 of the Police Field Force (PFF) Sarawak Brigade during their 50th anniversary celebration today.

Squad 72 is the first police squad formed through the former national integration programme, which recruits police personnel from East and West Malaysia.

“At the time, there were about 1,500 recruits who reported themselves at Pulapol Kuala Lumpur from Semenanjung and Sarawak to form Squad 72,” said Persatuan Bekas Polis Hutan Squad 72 deputy president Chief Inspector (retired) Rapolla Abdul Satar.

He was speaking to over 100 PFF members who attended the celebration held at the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Tabuan Jaya fire station today.

Rapolla said despite the cultural, race and religious differences in the squad, they remained united in fending off communist insurgents in Sarawak under the 15th, 17th and 18th Battalion.

He also recalled his experience during his service in Sibu when they were taunted by communists who had hung the head of a deceased police personnel at Sungai Bidut.

“There was also a banner that said ‘Selamat Datang Orang Melaya’. I still remember all of this. But instead of being afraid, we became more united and stronger,” he said.

Rapolla said since the day of recruitment in 1972, a total of 570 of their squad mates had passed away either in battle or due to old age.

“That is the reality of life. Hopefully, we will continue to be healthy, happy and blessed,” he said.

The anniversary celebration also saw the presentation of gifts, a lucky draw and entertainment such as karaoke and cultural performances.

Also present was former Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Aba Robiyel Huk.