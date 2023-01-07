All eyes on Hajiji’s position as Sabah CM

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 7): The political turmoil in Sabah has resulted in leaders of political parties in the state to voice out differing opinions as to the status of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor as the chief minister of Sabah.

It started with GRS sensing a coup against Hajiji and the state on Wednesday (Jan 4) with secretary-general Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun claiming the party was prepared to proof the validity of Hajiji as the chief minister.

The group emerged last night (Jan 6) with Hajiji’s allies in the state government, namely Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Bung Mokhtar Radin who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, announcing that Sabah BN was withdrawing its support for the Sabah government.

The action of Sabah BN to withdraw support according to Bung Moktar was decided at the party meeting here on Friday night because of a loss in confidence in Hajiji’s position as Chief Minister, in addition to a breach of an agreement between BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Bung Moktar said BN and PN implemented an agreement to form the state government following the Sabah state elections in 2020, but Hajiji and other leaders of Sabah Bersatu, which is a component of PN, left the party, causing the state government to lose its legitimacy.

Bung Moktar said Hajiji also threatened with a Cabinet reshuffle without any discussion and that they also lost confidence after Hajiji lost his locus standi and qualifications to be selected as Sabah Chief Minister.

Apart from BN, three state assemblymen from Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat, namely Datuk Peter Anthony (Melalap), Datuk Wetrom Bahanda (Bandau), and Datuk Juil Nuatim (Limbahau) also announced that they do not believe Hajiji has the majority support as chief minister.

Today, Party Warisan (Warisan) chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said all parties must follow the law, especially the constitution of Sabah to determine the status of the chief minister and the state government.

Warisan is not forcing Hajiji to resign, but the Sulaman assemblyman said he himself need to understand the status of the Sabah state constitution and claimed Hajiji’s decision to leave Bersatu had resulted in his failure to head any party since GRS is only a coalition of parties.

In connection to the accusations, Masidi once again stressed that GRS has the support of the majority, more than enough support from state assemblymen to continue administrating the state and that there was no merit in the claims put forward by Bung Moktar that Hajiji has no locus standi to remain as the chief minister.

Five state assemblymen from Sabah BN had come forward to defend Hajiji’s position as the chief minister by rejecting Sabah BN’s decision, saying it was not the time to be engaged in a power struggle but time to unite so that the government can continue its initiatives to restore the economy and improve the standard of living.

The five state assemblymen are Community Development and People’s Welfare Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya (Tanjung Keramat), Assistant Finance Minister Datuk Jasnih Daya (Pantai Dalit), Assistant Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Datuk James Ratib (Sugut), Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob (Sindumin), and Datuk Mohd Arsad Bistari (Tempasuk).

The five said in a joint statement on Saturday that now was not the time to grab political power, but a time to be united, so that the state government and all parties could continue to focus their time, energy and resources to revive and develop the state’s economy, as well as improve the people’s living standard.

The assemblymen said that in line with the aspirations of the people of Sabah, they too want political stability, and reject any attempt or action by any party that wants to cause chaos and unrest among the people.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sabah had today pledged support for Hajiji as well as disagree to the dissolution of the state assembly and the seven state assemblymen claimed that if the political struggle is not tackled, it will result in a hung assembly.

The seven are Sabah PH chairman Datuk Christina Liew who is also the Api-Api state assemblyman, Sabah DAP chairman Datuk Frankie Poon (Tanjung Papat), Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives and Pertubuhan Kinabalu Progresif Bersatu (Upko) vice president Datuk Ewon Benedick (Kadamaian), Phoong Jin Zhe (Luyang), Jannie Lasimbang (Kapayan), Tan Lee Fatt (Likas) and Peto Galim (Inanam).

Hajiji also held a meeting with Sabah Yang Dipertua Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Seri Kinabalu today at 4.22pm and the meeting was believed to be about the political situation in the state.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he will be meeting the leaders of Sabah to discuss the political issue upon his return from an official visit to Indonesia.

When met by reporters after the PH Presidential Council meeting that he chaired, Anwar said he had contacted Hajiji and was satisfied with the current situation in Sabah.

“I also understand that Umno President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had spoken to Sabah Umno chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and the situation is under control for the time being.

“We, the government will ensure the administration of the state is not affected, especially the development of economy and the welfare of the people. Once I return from Jakarta, I will give my full attention to the development in Sabah,” he said.

Tomorrow, Istana Seri Kinabalu will continue to be the focus of the media in efforts to report the latest development in the status of the state. – Bernama