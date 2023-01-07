DAP man tells S’wak local councils to inspect, treat roadside trees to avoid untoward incidents

KUCHING (Jan 7): Special Assistant to Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, Michael Kong, is urging local councils to take proactive steps to inspect and treat trees in their jurisdiction, especially those planted by the roads, to ensure that they do not pose danger to the public.

Kong in a statement today said in an instance last month, a tree was uprooted and fell on Lorong 2, Jalan Stampin Baru.

“Together with some of the local residents, I was able to assist in removing the tree from the road to avoid further inconvenience to the road users. On that occasion, luckily there was no damage to property or personal injury.

“Today, we saw another tree uprooted at Reservoir Park. This time, the entire tree fell on a motor vehicle and smashed it entirely. Thankfully, no one was in the car nor were there joggers during the incident,” he said.

Kong said the local council concerned, Kuching North City Hall (DBKU) and the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government must be held accountable for today’s incident and make amends by compensating the vehicle owner for the damages suffered.

“Meanwhile, this incident re-emphasises the need for the local councils to take steps to check on all trees, especially huge and old ones, and to take steps to treat them.

“Preventive measures must be put in place to ensure the safety of the public,” he said.