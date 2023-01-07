DPM: Juma’ani Tuanku Haji Bujang Welfare Complex for orphans of all race, religion

SIBU (Jan 7): The Juma’ani Tuanku Haji Bujang Welfare Complex in Kemuyang near her, which is managed by the Sarawak Orphan Welfare Association (Peryatim), is not only for the Muslims, but all orphans regardless of race or religion, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said this to clarify the misperception by some quarters that the facility was only for the benefit of Muslim orphans.

“We can send children here (complex) so that they can be taken care of by Peryatim. When it’s school holidays they can be sent back to the village,” he said after visiting the complex today.

During the visit, Fadillah, who was accompanied by his wife, Datin Seri Ruziah Mohd Tahir, approved a RM100,000 grant for the complex to carry out programmes and activities for orphans there.

The couple also took some time to mingle with the orphans and joined in the birthday celebration held for nine January children.

Also present were Sarawak Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development, Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee and Sibu Peryatim chairman Datuk Mohamad Yusnar Matalie. – Bernama