CM: Equal development for all people of Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 7): The Sabah government is committed to ensuring equal development for all the people of Sabah regardless of race, religion and background, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

He reiterated that the state government has allocated RM176.16 million to implement religious programmes with about 31 per cent or RM54.05 million as grants for schools and non-Muslim religious bodies in this year’s State Budget.

Speaking at the Dragon, Unicorn and Lion Festival in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here on Saturday, the Chief Minister said Sabah had achieved tremendous success in 2022 among them securing foreign and domestic investments totalling RM33.4 billion.

His speech was read by Deputy Chief Minister III cum Minister of Industrial Development, Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam.

He attributed the successes to the collective effort and support of the people and various quarters including organisations such as the United Sabah Chinese Communities Association of Kota Kinabalu (USCCA KK) to the state government.

“I wish to express my gratitude, particularly to the Chinese community for their continuous support in working hand-in-hand with us to prosper Sabah,” he said.

Hajiji commended the USCCA KK for successfully organising the festival, which he said was timely after two years of pandemic that has forced the cancellation of many celebrations.

He said the year of the Rabbit is with associated with peace, prosperity and longevity, which should also be a year of renewed hope after going through the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hajiji reiterated that there is still much to be done and this year the state government would continue its focus on economic recovery efforts.