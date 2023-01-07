Fadillah: Putrajaya agrees in principle to return education, health autonomy to S’wak

SIBU (Jan 7): The federal government has in principle agreed to return autonomy in education and health to Sarawak, said Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

He said this is part of the move to further strengthen Sarawak’s rights as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and details on the matter are being worked out.

“Yes, that (the return of autonomy of education and health to Sarawak) is already in principle agreed. So, we are now working on the detailing part,” the Petra Jaya MP told reporters when met after his walkabout at Sibu Central Market today.

Fadillah made this response to a question of whether the return of autonomy of education and health to Sarawak would be among the agenda during the MA63 Action Council’s first meeting slated for early February in Kuching.

