Hajiji still legitimate CM, says Masidi

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 7): Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor is still the legitimate Chief Minister of Sabah with more than enough majority assembly members, said Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) secretary general Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

In a statement on Saturday, Masidi also said Hajiji and all former Sabah PPBM (Bersatu) assemblymen left the party in December 2022 and currently direct members of GRS, and is the largest political party in the State Assembly (DUN).

“Therefore there is no merit to Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin’s allegation that Datuk Seri Hajiji has no locus standi to be Sabah’s Chief Minister,” he said.

Masidi was responding to the media statement by Bung Moktar which attempts to cast doubt and confusion on the legitimacy of Hajiji. It was stated that Hajiji was not qualified to be Chief Minister under Article 6(7) of the Constitution of the State of Sabah.

Article 6(7) reads: For the purpose of Clause (3) of this Article, where a political party has won a majority of the elected seats of the Legislative Assembly in a general election, the leader of such political party, who is a member of the Legislative Assembly, shall be the member of the Legislative Assembly who is likely to command the confidence of the majority of the members of the Assembly.

“Following a State General Election, the Tuan Yang Terutama will choose a member of the Assembly whom he thinks shall command the confidence of a majority of the members of the Assembly: Article 6(3). Where a political party wins a majority of the seats in the Assembly (the ‘DUN’) the leader of that party is presumed to command the majority: Article 6(7).

“A ‘majority’ for the purposes of Article 6(7) means more than 50 per cent of the seats in the DUN,” said Masidi.

He added this definition of ‘majority’ was made clear by the High Court in Tan Sri Musa Aman v Tun Juhar & Anor [2019] 10 MLJ 329 where at page 345 in paragraphs [28] and [29] High Court Judge Datuk Yew Jen Kie stated that ‘majority’ does not mean ‘the most seats’ but greater than 50 per cent of the seats in the DUN.

“Datuk Yew Jen Kie went on to say that Article 6(7) will not apply unless a political party manages to win more than 50 per cent of the DUN seats following a State election which was not the case in 2018. In 2018 no single party won more than 50 per cent of the DUN seats and therefore Article 6(7) of the Sabah Constitution was not applicable.

“The Court of Appeal upheld Datuk Yew Jen Kie’s verdict in Tan Sri Musa Aman v Tun Juhar & Anor [2020] 3 MLJ 49 at page 56, paragraph [17],” Masidi said (sic) in the statement.

He further elaborated that in 2020 no single political party won more than 50 per cent of the 73 seats contested. Therefore, following the High Court and Court of Appeal’s interpretation of Article 6(7), the Tuan Yang Terutama first observed that no single political party won more than 50 per cent of the DUN seats and thus correctly disregarded Article 6(7) as inapplicable. The Tuan Yang Terutama then properly and correctly exercised his powers under Article 6(3) and appointed Hajiji as the Chief Minister.

Therefore, Masidi said that Hajiji was constitutionally and legitimately sworn in as Chief Minister in accordance with the law and the democratic mandate of the people of Sabah.

“Hajiji and all former Sabah Bersatu assembly members having left the party in December 2022 are all direct members of GRS. There are more than enough majority and is the largest political party in the assembly.

“Therefore there is no merit to Bung Moktar’s allegation that Hajiji has no locus standi (right of standing) to be Sabah’s Chief Minister.

“It shall also be observed that the Constitution of the State of Sabah is designed to promote certainty and political stability in Sabah. It is fundamental to Sabah’s constitutional order that the Tuan Yang Terutama is not dragged into political schemes, disputes or power struggles. I hope that certain political leaders observe this and show him and his office the respect it deserves,” he added.

Therefore, Masidi concluded that the recent practice of bringing signed statutory declarations to the Istana as evidence of the confidence of assembly members in the government is undesirable and should be discouraged.

Bung Moktar, who is BN Sabah chairman, on Friday declared that BN is no longer supporting GRS.

He said that the decision to retract the party’s support was because they no longer trusted the Chief Minister.

Bung Moktar also explained that after the last election, BN Sabah and Perikatan Nasional (PN) had reached a consensus to form the Sabah government together with Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), STAR and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP).

“The political understanding is that assembly members of the Barisan Nasional/Umno will give support and trust to Hajiji to be appointed as the Chief Minister of Sabah for as long as the appointment of members of the Cabinet as well as the chairmen of companies owned by the state government from Barisan Nasional/Umno as stated in in the political understanding agreement is respected,” he said.

“However, the political understanding was violated by Hajiji when he terminated Datuk Seri Panglima Salleh Said Keruak from his position as chairman of Qhazanah Sabah Berhad without consulting the Sabah Barisan Nasional chairman; and announced that a reshuffle in the Cabinet will be made without prior consultation first with the Sabah BN chairman.

“Due to the breach of the political understanding, Barisan Nasional/Umno has decided that all 18 Barisan Nasional/Umno assemblymen withdraw support and declare their loss of trust in Hajiji as Chief Minister of Sabah,” he said at a press conference at the Sabah Umno building here on Friday night.

Bung Moktar further added that as a matter of fact, Hajiji was no longer a political party chief under Clause 6(7) of the Sabah State Constitution when he declared his departure from Parti Pribumi Bersatu, which is the party in the political understanding agreement.

“With the withdrawal of this trust support, Hajiji has lost his majority in the Sabah Legislative Assembly and is no longer qualified to be appointed as Chief Minister.

“Hence, in accordance with the requirements of Clause 6(3) of the Sabah Constitution read together with Clause 6(7) of the same Constitution, Barisan Nasional/Umno will ask the Sabah Head of State to review the appointment of Hajiji as Sabah Chief Minister,” he said.