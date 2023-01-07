International Eco-Hero Awards calls for young environmentalists, offers rewards

KUCHING (Jan 7): The International Eco-Hero Awards for Young Environmentalists 2023 is now open for worldwide applications until February 28.

The annual Awards are created by Action For Nature (AFN), a non-profit organisation based in San Francisco, to recognise the work of young people between the ages of eight and 16 all over the globe who have done creative environmental projects and to reward them with a cash prize, certificate of achievement and public recognition.

In order to be eligible, the applicant’s project must concern environmental health, advocacy, research or protection of the natural world.

The project must be action-based and self-initiated, and not one assigned by a teacher or other adult; and should be at least six-months long and close to completion or completed within the last year.

The first Malaysian to win the Awards was 16-year-old Joshua Lee from Selangor in 2020. His project, Green Wall GEN X, involved students at three schools to produce and install hanging gardens, creating self-sustaining ecosystems in urban development areas.

Winners will receive a cash prize of up to US$500, a special certificate of achievement, public recognition on the AFN website as well as exclusive access to the Eco-Hero Alumni Facebook Group.

Just as importantly, winners will serve as role models for other young people by demonstrating that each individual can make a difference.

Only applications in English are accepted.

To learn more about the Awards and its application process, go to https://actionfornature.org/eco-hero-awards.