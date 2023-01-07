Joseph Kurup resigns as PBRS president

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 7): Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) has announced the resignation of its president Tan Sri Joseph Kurup today.

The former elected representative will also be retiring from politics, said PBRS information chief Datuk Fredie Sua.

“In relation to the announcement, the supreme council unanimously decided to appoint deputy PBRS president Datuk Arthur J Kurup as the new president. The supreme council also passed a resolution to appoint Tan Sri Joseph as Honorary president with immediate effect,” he said.

Fredie said Kurup chaired PBRS’ supreme council here on Saturday during which he announced his retirement from politics and as party president.

“Kurup expressed his deepest appreciation to all supreme council members and division heads as well as PBRS members who remained loyal and consistently fought together in the party since its establishment in 1994,” Fredie said.