MCMC: No email, message sent to public to claim cash prizes

Posted on Nation
MCMC reminded the public to always be vigilant and not be easily deceived by e-mails or messages that could not be verified and avoid giving personal details such as identity card numbers to unknown individuals. — Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 7): The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has never sent any email or message to the public to claim cash prizes under a bonus scheme offered by a telecommunications company.

The commission, in a statement today, reminded the public to always be vigilant and not be easily deceived by e-mails or messages that could not be verified and avoid giving personal details such as identity card numbers to unknown individuals.

“Public vigilance is important in protecting oneself from becoming a victim of fraud, theft of personal information and other forms of crime,” read the statement.

The viral message or e-mail claimed, among other things, that as a result of monitoring by the Cyber Intelligence Monitoring Network, the victim to whom the message was addressed to still had an unsettled transaction with Maybank, namely as the winner of a cash prize of RM270,000 under TM’s Family Gift Bonus.

The email also states that the transaction with Maybank is legitimate and the person can claim the cash without fear. ― Bernama

