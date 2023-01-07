Motorcyclist, lorry driver in Asajaya perish in accident

KUCHING (Jan 7): A motorcyclist perished after he was sandwiched between two cargo lorries in an accident at Jalan Kampung Terasi Iban, Asajaya at 8.50am today.

Also pronounced dead at the scene was a lorry driver which rear-ended the lorry in front of him.

The motorcyclist was identified as 46-year-old Andrew Tomin from Kampung Senangih, Asajaya while the lorry driver was identified as Julien Bujang, 34, from Tanjung Penasu, Sibu.

It is believed both lorries were transporting goods to their destinations when the accident occurred.

At the scene were rescuers from the Asajaya Fire and Rescue Department.

The police were contacted for further information.