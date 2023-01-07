Nansian: Redeems plans to upgrade its annual Gawai Carnival into state-level event

BAU (Jan 7): Association of Research and Development Movement of Singai Sarawak (Redeems) is planning to upgrade its annual Gawai Carnival into a state-level event in the future, said its president Datuk Peter Nansian.

Following the success of the Borneo Spartan Trail Classic running event held at the centre last year, he said he is looking forward to seeing at least four international events taking place at the centre every year.

“Last year we had the Borneo Spartan Trail Classic running event here, and the organiser already booked to organise this year’s event at the centre in October this year. Last year they managed to get 1,700 participants. For next year, they target at least 3,000 runners to participate.

“We are also planning to host events such as the International Tribal Festival next year to bring in the tribal people from all over the world and showcase their cultures and celebrate together, as well as the Praise Music Festival, ” he said at a press conference at Redeems Centre in Singai here today.

Aside from yearly events, Nansian said he is also looking forward to seeing many events held monthly, during the weekends and daily activities at the centre so that it becomes a vibrant centre for the local community as well as for the whole state.

“Some people think that this (centre) belongs to Redeems. No.

“Redeems is only the custodian, the developer, but the whole place is open for anybody to use. From the local level, to the state level and into the international level,” he explained.

Also present at the press conference were Redeems vice-president Stephen Ruin, event manager Pilot Gadong and culture manager Candy Nyombui.