Not the time to play politics, Shahelmey says on Sabah BN, Umno pulling support for Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 7): Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Tanjung Karamat assemblyman Datuk Shahelmey Yahya does not support the party’s decision to withdraw its support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

Shahelmey was among the five BN assemblymen who did not attend the press conference called by BN Sabah liaison chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin late on Friday night.

During the press conference, Bung Moktar, who is also Umno Sabah Chief, announced that BN Sabah and Umno is withdrawing its support for Hajiji.

Shahelmey who was met at an educational event for secondary school students here today was asked about his absence at the press conference.

“I did not attend because I do not support the move by Datuk Bung and the others as I am of the opinion that this is not the right time for us to destabilise or to change the government. The GRS-BN govt is performing well and we can see that in the last two years there is an improvement in the state’s revenue from RM5 billion to more than RM6 billion last year.

“Investments was about RM33 billion, so why do we need to make a change of government without concrete reasons? This will create a perception that the state’s politics is not stable. This will deter foreign investments and reduce the confidence of foreign investors.

“So I do not agree… I conducted a study and the rakyat also do not want a change in government now. This is not a time to play politics, it is the time to work, to develop the economy and the state,” he said.

The Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister and Putatan MP added that he is ready to face the consequences of his actions.