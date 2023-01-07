Redeems to mark 25th anniversary next week with three-part event

BAU (Jan 7): The Association of Research and Development Movement of Singai Sarawak (Redeems) will be hosting a three-part event in conjunction with its 25th anniversary celebration next week.

The celebration will take place at the Redeems centre in Singai here from Jan 13 to 15, said its president Datuk Peter Nansian at a press conference here today.

He added the celebration includes the Gawai Bani Redeems (house-warming celebration) as well as the official opening of its Bidayuh Cultural Village (BCV), to be officiated by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on Jan 14.

“The 25th Redeems Anniversary Celebration (25RAC) is held to commemorate the 25 years of its existence and its journey of community development experience.

“Thus, it is a reflection from the past to present and to strategise how to forge into the future to be an orderly and progressive community,” he said.

Some 5,000 visitors are expected to attend the three-day event, which will also feature exhibitions and sale of food and handicraft, live performances and a beauty contest.

Nansian said Redeems has also produced a ‘25th Redeems Anniversary’ book which will be launched by Abang Johari on Jan 14. The book contains detailed information on Redeems’ movements, projects, programmes and the Bisingai community.

On BCV, he said it sits on a three-acre site comprising 40 longhouse units, the ‘baruk’ stage with basement changing and waiting room, a VVIP grandstand, light and sound control room, basement car park for 155 cars, a 1.1-acre ‘tanju’ platform, and high-level water towers.

He said BCV features a concept of Bidayuh traditional longhouse with modern characteristics for durability and contemporary usage for cultural activities and tourism development, as well as social enterprise and community development.

Also present at the press conference were Redeems vice-president Stephen Ruin and event manager Pilot Gadong.