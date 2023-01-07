Resolve high pork prices to avoid price increase in other related products, S’wak govt told

SIBU (Jan 7): Rising pork prices are increasing overall prices for pork-related dishes, said Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Dudong Division chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai.

According to Sempurai, he has been swarmed with queries and concerns from members of the public, the Dayak community in particular, who feel that the current prices of pork are super expensive and without any sign of price subsiding or price control mechanism in place.

“The sharp increase in the current pork prices has caused consumers to wonder why the price control mechanism or ceiling price control has yet to be introduced or implemented by the relevant authorities,” he told The Borneo Post.

“I have also received a lot of feedback from the consumers on the pricey food dishes, especially dishes with pork as part of their ingredients,” he said, adding that the hike of pork prices has inevitably created a domino effect on other local daily dishes like ‘kampua’.

“One may have a choice to consume other meat or go for alternatives, to which I also agree, but undeniably, pork meat is one of the staple sources of meat for certain community,” said Sempurai.

“It seems that the market force of supply and demand is taking its own course without any form of control,” he said, while expressing hopes that the relevant authorities would tackle the issue seriously.

Sempurai’s statement was echoed by Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) Sibu branch chairman Chambai Lindong, who called on the government, be it state or federal government, to take necessary, urgent actions to stabilise the prices of pork to make it affordable for the common people.

SDNU Sibu is very concerned about the high price of pork sold at the markets and at pork outlets, as pork is a staple food meat to the Dayak communities, which also serves as the main dishes in big celebrations, festivals or even funerals, said Chambai.

“SDNU hopes that remedial actions are to be taken, not only for the coming Chinese New Year celebration but throughout the year, so that it can also be made affordable to those from the lower income group,” he added.