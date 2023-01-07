Sarikei Health officer: Eligibility for booster dose based on age group

SARIKEI (Jan 7): There is a slight difference in eligibility criteria for administering first and second dose of Covid-19 booster vaccines based on age groups, divisional health officer Dr Emmanuel Joseph Fong Tsung has clarified.

For first dose of Covid-19 booster vaccine, eligibility is six months after receiving second dose of the vaccine for those aged 12 to 17 years and three months after receiving second jab of the vaccine for those aged 18 years and above, he said.

For second dose of Covid-19 booster vaccine, eligibility is six months after receiving first dose of Covid-19 booster vaccine for those aged 18 to 59 years and four months after receiving first dose of Covid-19 booster vaccine for those aged 60 years and above, he further clarified.

Members of the public are strongly encouraged to complete their Covid-19 vaccination with second booster dose to reduce risk of infection by the disease, Fong stressed in a statement released to the press yesterday.

“Vaccination is provided free of charge and readily available at health clinics throughout Sarikei Division. The public are required to make appointments with the nearest clinics beforehand,” he said.

Appointments can be arranged through phone calls, WhatsApp messages or walk-ins, he said.

For appointments, he said the public can contact: Sarikei Health Clinic (KK Sarikei) on 019-8341079; KK Balai, Sare, Sarikei (013-8304088); KK Bintangor (084-693333); KK Julau (019-8591078); KK Sekalong, Julau (013-8391078); KK Maong, Julau (019-4673889); KK Entabai, Julau (019-8891079); KK Ensiring, Julau (013-8452003); KK Lasi, Julau (013-8031078); KK Pakan (013-8031078); KK Entaih, Pakan (019-8171087); KK Kara, Pakan (019-87659960; KK Kemalih, Pakan (019-4581087) and KK Wak, Pakan (Walk-in).