SDNU Sibu: Govt must take urgent action to bring down price of pork

KUCHING (Jan 7): Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) Sibu branch is calling for ‘urgent and necessary’ action by the state and federal governments to stabilise the price of pork and make it affordable for the people once again.

Branch chairman Chambai Lindong said pork is a staple food of Dayak communities, especially the Ibans, and is served as one of the main dishes during functions, festivals, celebrations and funerals whether in longhouses, villages or urban areas.

“For us, there is hardly any occasion that goes without pork. It is for this reason that our community rears pigs in the longhouses and villages.

“Before this (price surge), pork was readily available at an affordable price. If our (reared) pigs were not enough, we could easily buy pork from the markets in town as the price was affordable.

“However, the spread of the deadly (African) swine fever has wiped out the pigs reared in the longhouses and in rural areas, and consequently, the longhouse and village dwellers have been left with no choice but to buy pork from the markets and pork outlets,” he said in a statement.

Chambai said he has observed the price of pork increasing tremendously over the past few months with no sign of it going down any time soon.

He added SDNU Sibu is very concerned by the high price of pork being sold now at the market and at pork outlets, as it has affected the lives and livelihood of families from the middle- and lower-income groups who find it difficult to afford the meat.

“They are not happy and their unhappiness, dissatisfaction and grumbles can be seen from the many postings on social media. Some have even mooted the idea of boycotting the purchase of pork.

“However, such grumbles alone will not bring down the price of pork.”

Chambai said SDNU Sibu is of the belief that both state and federal governments have the means to bring down pork prices, adding that any measures taken must continue throughout the year and not just for the coming Chinese New Year celebration.

“This will ensure that pork will remain affordable to the ordinary people, especially those from the lower-income group,” he said.