SUPP’s flood mitigation team gets equipment boost from Chinese Consulate

KUCHING (Jan 7): The Kuching flood mitigation operation by the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) has received a host of equipment contributed by the Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China here.

Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also SUPP president, was on hand to symbolically receive the equipment at the party’s headquarters yesterday, presented by the Chinese Consul General in Kuching, Xing Weiping.

The contributions comprised eight units of water pumps, gas lamps and 50 life jackets. It is informed that these items would be equally distributed to the SUPP branches in Kuching, Pending, Batu Lintang, Kota Sentosa, Batu Kawa, Batu Kitang, Satok and Tupong.

In his remarks, Dr Sim who is Batu Kawah assemblyman, thanked the consulate for the donation, adding that it signified the ‘good and friendly’ cooperation between China and Sarawak that had been going strong since 1974.

“I believe that with such continued efforts, the mutually beneficial and friendly cooperation between China and Sarawak would surely see greater development and a brighter future.

“We are proud and grateful that the Chinese Consulate-General in Kuching has donated all this equipment to SUPP branches, meant to facilitate our volunteers in working alongside the government agencies in mitigating flood issues,” said the Deputy Premier, acknowledging that the weather had been unpredictable lately.

“If you remember last year in August, instead of the usual haze, we had so much ‘water’, so the global climate change’s definitely here.

“As part of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-led government’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, we are doing our part in environment sustainability

“On the local front, we need to mitigate and minimise flooding issues and this is not just for mere publicity, but eventually, it’s about putting our hands together and getting out to work,” said Dr Sim.