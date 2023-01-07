S’wak consumer body: Hike in pork price should have been addressed last year

KUCHING (Jan 7): The issue of the escalating price of pork should have been rectified before it was increased last year, said Consumer Voice Sarawak (Covas) president Michael Tiong.

If the pork prices are to increase again, he feared this will provoke a questionable supply chain which is controlled by some big players and small operators.

And if the local government leaves it unattended at the expense of people’s chores, then the competency of the leadership should be reviewed, he added.

“There’s no doubt that pork consumption is vital for non-Muslims (who consume pork) but it also has some health implications. Increasing the price would mean less demand, less consumption which can lead to healthier life, and that includes environment.

“Consumers may opt for alternatives or consume less pork, thus giving an indication to the supplier that demand is less due to the price issue.

“The intelligence of the supply chain should be revisited in order to stay relevant, competitive and not at the expense of the people. Unless there is involvement of cartel, then the government should intervene to neutralise the issue,” he said in a statement yesterday.

However, Tiong said the current price increase of pork was due to shortages of supply caused by the outbreak of African Swine Flu (ASF).

Although Sarawak has increased its pork importation which should lessen the supply pressures and stabilise the price, with the state having a huge population of pork consumers, he said the majority of the public will be affected if the prices were left unchecked.

“Due to the incoming Chinese New Year which is just around the corner, the government must play the vital role to ensure the public has access to pork supply, to buy at a reasonable price, to monitor suppliers and disallow them to take advantage of price increase.

“The authorities should ensure more supply being made available for the coming festival to ease the current shortages which caused the price to increase,” he said.

He added that the state government should have ongoing assistance for the local pig farms to overcome the current situation, to help stabilise the supply and stabilise the price.

In the meantime, he said consumers should buy what is needed without overbuying to reduce pressure on the current limited supply.

“As price is high, we should look at alternatives to balance out our diet such as more chicken or vegetables,” he said.