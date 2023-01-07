Tg Batu rep urges authorities to come up with flood mitigation plan

BINTULU (Jan 7): Tanjung Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang has urged the relevant authorities to come up with a comprehensive mitigation plan and measures to prevent flash floods from occurring at low-lying areas here during the rainy season.

The Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID), in particular, ought to consider enlarging the outlets and raising the walls of drains in residential areas to facilitate swift flow of water, he suggested.

“A well-planned drainage system enables rain water to be efficiently discharged, hence would greatly help to prevent flash floods from occurring.

“I hope the relevant agencies would come up with a comprehensive flood mitigation plan as well as preparing for the danger posed by floods,” he said.

Referring to the flash flood at Kampung Assyakirin Phase 2 on January 3 which affected five houses, Pang said the main contributing factor was poor drainage system.

He, therefore, hoped the relevant agencies such as Bintulu Disaster Management Committee, Bintulu Development Authority, DID and others would look into ways and means to improve the drainage system and other factors contributing to the problem.

Phang said after receiving a complaint on the flood from the vice chairman of Kampung Assyakirin Phase 2 Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK), Yussop Che Mat, he led several workers from his constituency Tanjung Batu Service Centre to get information of the problem from the villagers.

“During the inspection, we were made to understand that the flood at the village on January 3 was due to blocked drain. Also, there was only one (water) outlet servicing the area, while the others were still under construction,” he said.