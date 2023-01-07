Saturday, January 7
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Two missing after car plunges into Sg Maaw river

Two missing after car plunges into Sg Maaw river

0
By Jane Moh on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

A search and rescue operation for the missing victims is ongoing.

SIBU (Jan 7): A man and a woman are missing after the car they were travelling in plunged into a river at the Tanjung Kunyit Ferry Jetty at Sungai Maaw here on Friday night.

Another man in the vehicle survived the 8pm incident and had managed to escape the vehicle and was found at a factory at Ensurai.

He managed to call his cousin and while on the phone, sent the location of the place he was found.

His cousin then lodged a police report at the Ulu Lanang police station.

The survivor was sent to Sibu Hospital by members of the public for treatment.

A search and rescue operation is ongoing for the missing victims.

Recommended Posts