Two missing after car plunges into Sg Maaw river

SIBU (Jan 7): A man and a woman are missing after the car they were travelling in plunged into a river at the Tanjung Kunyit Ferry Jetty at Sungai Maaw here on Friday night.

Another man in the vehicle survived the 8pm incident and had managed to escape the vehicle and was found at a factory at Ensurai.

He managed to call his cousin and while on the phone, sent the location of the place he was found.

His cousin then lodged a police report at the Ulu Lanang police station.

The survivor was sent to Sibu Hospital by members of the public for treatment.

A search and rescue operation is ongoing for the missing victims.