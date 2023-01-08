225 stalls set up at Kenyalang Chinese New Year bazaar

KUCHING (Jan 8): A total of 225 stalls have been set up at this year’s Kenyalang Chinese New Year bazaar which will be held until Jan 21.

The number of stalls that has been set up was an increase compared to 131 last year.

Officiating at the opening of the bazaar last night was Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng, who performed the opening gimmick by cutting the ribbon together with a political secretary to the Sarawak Premier Tan Kai, Deputy Kuching South Mayor Hilmy Othman, councillors and community leaders.

Wee, who spoke to reporters after the opening ceremony, hoped to see more Chinese New Year bazaars being organised across the city to provide an opportunity for Kuching people to showcase their creativity in marketing festival titbit and decorative items.

“This year, we have 225 stalls set up for the Chinese New Year bazaar at Kenyalang Park, comprising 89 stalls operated by shop owners in the surrounding commercial area and the remaining are operated by outsiders,” said Wee.

He added having such bazaars in conjunction of the upcoming Chinese New Year on Jan 22 would augur well for the recovery of the state’s economy.

“I can also see that many stall operators are selling a wider variety of festive products this time and I feel this is a very good sign. During the Covid-19 pandemic, many people have in fact created a brand name of their own products marketed from their home,” said Wee.

Among those in attendance was Penghulu Tan Heng Kee.