44 assemblymen back me, says Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 8): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has assured that he will continue rule the State government with the backing of 44 of the 79 assemblymen.

According to him, the assemblymen have all submitted their statutory declarations in support of him to Sabah Governor Tun Juhar Mahiruddin on Saturday.

Hajiji said they comprised 29 elected representatives from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), seven from Pakatan Harapan (PH), five from Barisan Nasional (BN)-Umno, and one each from Kuamut Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) and Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah.

“We have the support of 44 elected representatives in Sabah’s assembly, which means that we solidly maintain as the ruling government,” he told reporters when met at the Sri Gaya residence on Sunday.

Hajiji also reassured that the State Cabinet reshuffle will take place soon, but did not mention the exact date.

“If there is anyone who is not satisfied with my current position in regards to what is enshrined in the Sabah constitution, they can take this matter to court,” he said.

Hajiji was responding to certain individuals who had questioned his standing as the Chief Minister according to Sabah’s constitution.

Previously, Umno Sabah chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin had announced that he and 13 other BN assemblymen have revoked their support for Hajiji.

This had sparked speculations that Hajiji, who is also Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman, will lose the majority to continue ruling the State government.