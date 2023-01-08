Bid to topple GRS govt motivated by self-interests – LDP

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 8): Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) and Umno’s bid to topple the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) State Government was motivated by self-interests and personal agenda, and was never about the wellbeing of the rakyat, said Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) president Datuk Chin Su Phin.

Chin believed that Sabahan voters would punish the selfish party leaders who have ditched their principles and acted irresponsibly in the next election.

He said a unity government comprising Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN), parties in Sabah and Sarawak was formed following the 15th General Election (GE15) under the advice of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in order to create political stability, which was exactly what the people had wanted.

He said Warisan and Sabah BN were also part of the unity government led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

As the 10th Prime Minister, Chin said Anwar had demonstrated his commitment in tackling the economic challenges and livelihood issues.

“Anwar should be given an opportunity to lead the country.

“And if Anwar, like the few predecessors before him, places the people’s wellbeing as utmost priority, our country’s economy and foreign direct investment (FDI) will rebound in a few years,” he said.

Chin said Hajiji’s decision to leave Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) recently was apt, as Perikatan Nasional (PN) led by its chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had rejected the proposal to form a unity government.

“Hajiji has made the right decision (in leaving Bersatu), or else Sabah would have ended up as an opposition state if we follow the footsteps of PN. And how would that benefit the people?”

He said Hajiji’s move to quit Bersatu was in the interest of Sabahans, as opposed to claims that it was a bid to hold on to the latter’s Chief Minister’s position.

Chin expressed regret at the power coup by Umno and Warisan to topple the GRS State Government.

“It seems that certain party leaders are eager to become chief minister.

“And hasn’t Sabah Umno learned its lesson from GE15?”

He pointed out the GE15 showed that Malay voters would rather vote for PAS or PN, than Umno.

Chin continued to say that Warisan and Umno had refused to recognize backdoor government yet they have walked down the same path with their political manoeuvres to unseat Hajiji and the GRS administration.

“Their actions are motivated by self-interests and personal agenda. It was never about the people in Sabah.”

No matter whether a snap election will be called or state election to be held two years later, Chin hoped that Sabahans will realize the selfishness of these political leaders, especially Umno.

“I believe the voters will punish these irresponsible, unprincipled leaders through their votes.”

In fact, he said Umno’s departure from GRS will augur well for the formation of a Borneo bloc.

He said Umno and Warisan should play their role as opposition parties if they do not see eye to eye with GRS and wait for the next state election, for the sake of political stability.

He said the political stability Hajiji created had attracted many foreign investors, and Sabah’s revenue had reported a record high of RM6.6 billion.

“So why the moves to topple a stable government at this time?” Chin queried, adding that five Umno assemblymen did not agree with the coup as well.

He stressed that LDP will continue to support Hajiji’s leadership of the GRS State Government to ensure political stability and economic recovery.

He also supported talks that Hajiji will form a new state cabinet with PH assemblymen and the five Umno representatives who have rejected the coup attempt.

“If Warisan and Umno claim that Hajiji does not command sufficient support, they should table a vote of confidence in the State Legislative Assembly, which when passed, Hajiji should be allowed to helm the State Government till the next state election.”

Chin said the people would be extremely fed up if a snap election is called in Sabah.

“The people are seeing hope for a brighter future with the formation of the unity government, where leaders put aside politicking and work for the country.”

Come the next election, he hoped that Sabahan voters will be able to distinguish leaders who have contributed to the betterment of the state from irresponsible, unprincipled leaders.

“Every political turmoil that the people endure was caused by selfish leaders.

“I urge the people to vote against these irresponsible leaders to teach them a lesson.”