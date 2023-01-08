Bintulu police arrest man for suspected involvement in drug-related activities

BINTULU (Jan 8): Police here have arrested a 31-year-old man for suspected involvement in drug-related activities on Friday.

Bintulu district police chief Supt Bartholomew Umpit said the arrest was conducted by a team from the district police’s Narcotics Crime Investigation Section.

He said during the arrest, police found in the suspect’s possession a substance believed to be drugs weighing 5.3 grammes.

“The suspect was also tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine,” he added.

He said the suspected is being investigated under Section 39A(1) of Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 15(1)(a) of the same Act.

Section 39A(1) of Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 provides for an imprisonment term of up to five years and at least three strokes of the cane, while Section 15(1)of the same Act provides for a fine of up to RM5,000 or up to two years’ imprisonment and two years under supervision, upon conviction.

He urged members of the public with information on criminal activities to inform the police through 086-318304.