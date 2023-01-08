BN Sabah told to respect agreement with PN

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 8): Barisan Nasional (BN) Sabah should respect the agreement it made with Perikatan Nasional (PN) with regards to Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor’s appointment as Chief Minister after the 16th state election.

PN Secretary General Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said under the agreement, the appointment of Hajiji who was then Bersatu Sabah liaison chairman, was with the support of Bersatu and BN at that time.

“And everyone agreed at that time and with a certain understanding (that) some portfolios would be given to BN, Umno specially. And after what happened today, this is what I want the rakyat to know, they are not supposed to do this because you have an agreement,” he said.

Hamzah said this at a press conference after a meeting with Bersatu Sabah leaders at a leading hotel here on Sunday.

He was responding to the question on whether Bersatu is supporting Hajiji in the current political crisis that is happening in the state.

“Whether I support Hajiji or not, is not the question, the question is how can Umno create this kind of problem in the state. I believe it is important for the rakyat in Sabah to know of this agreement.

“I want the rakyat to understand that there is a group who do not understand, adhere to or respect the agreement that they signed. I want to make public the agreement after Datuk Bung Moktar announced the withdrawal of BN Sabah’s support for Hajiji,” he said.

The Bersatu Secretary General stressed that Umno should adhere to the agreement.

He also said that Bersatu Sabah still remained strong in Sabah under the leadership of its new state liaison chairman, Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee, thus refuting Hajiji’s claim that the party was dead and buried in Sabah.

“There are still many who are with the party. At the same time I met a few state assemblymen formerly with Bersatu and some have informed me that their heart is still with Bersatu but because they want to ensure that there is no change to the current state leadership, they will remain with Hajiji,” said Hamzah.

What was important then was making sure that Hajiji remained as Chief Minister and that was their need at that time… They left us and they mentioned to me that they have to follow the decision made by Hajiji as Sabah Chief Minister.

“So whether I give the blessing or whether the party give the blessing is not the question here. The question is whether they are willing to make a comeback,” said Hamzah.

He also pointed out that as mentioned by Hajiji, all of Bersatu’s state elected representatives have left the party.

“Therefore whether Bersatu is still with GRS is not the question because the ADUNs have left us. So far as Secretary General of Bersatu I am waiting for each and everyone of them to make an announcement.

Hajiji said Bersatu has been sacked as a member of GRS, so I can’t say more. I am just waiting for RoS to come back and say whether they have really sacked us.

“On what grounds was the sacking of Bersatu from GRS? So you ask Hajiji, do you want the support from Bersatu or not,” he said.

He also added that Bersatu is a party with principles and is not one that makes empty promises.

“We act upon what we say and sometimes we even act without making public announcements. For example when Tan Sri Muhyiddin became the Prime Minister, he set up a ministry to specifically look into the MA63 issue. We did not say a thing about that and never before in the country’s history that a Prime Minister set up a ministry for that purpose,” he said.