Bung Moktar announces resignation as Safa president

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 8): Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin has announced his resignation as Sabah Football Association (Safa) president with immediate effect.

In a statement today, Bung Moktar said the decision was of his own free will, as he wanted to fully focus on his political career.

He added he would submit an official resignation letter to the Safa secretary-general Datuk Dr Jelani Hamdan soon.

The state Deputy Chief Minister and Works Minister went on to say that he was pleased with the progress made by the football association and the positive development at the grassroots level during his reign, although there was still room for improvement.

“I am still happy because to some extent, I have succeeded in bringing changes to Safa administration and also some of the successes enjoyed by (state senior football squad) Sabah FC, although it is still at a stage which is still not satisfactory.

“Managing the state football governing body, especially the Sabah FC team, requires support and encouragement from all parties particularly from the state top leadership…to assist Safa and Sabah FC to move further forward,” he said.

He also stressed that since taking over the football association’s administration, he had no personal agenda other than tackling various challenges in terms of time constraints and financial resources to develop and improve the standard of Sabah football.

“It is my hope that all the fans who have given their all to the Sabah football team to continue to support my successor,” he said.

For the record, Bung Moktar who is also the Kinabatangan MP, won the Safa top post uncontested during the association’s extraordinary congress conducted virtually in June 2021.

He had been carrying out the duties as Safa acting president since December 2020 after its supreme council members unanimously agreed to appoint him to the post after Datuk Peter Anthony stepped down in September, in the same year.