Civil servant arrested for allegedly stealing items belonging to Btg Kali landslide victims

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 8): A civil servant has been arrested by the police for allegedly stealing items belonging to victims of the landslide tragedy at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite, Gohtong Jaya, Batang Kali, last Dec 16.

Acting Selangor police chief Datuk S. Sasikala Devi said the 27-year-old suspect was arrested in the Klang Valley on Friday.

“During the arrest, the police confiscated items believed to belong to the victims of the landslide,” she told a press conference here yesterday.

Sasikala said the police would apply for an order to remand the suspect for investigation under Section 379 of the Penal Code.

Prior to this, Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Suffian Abdullah informed that the police detected a post on Facebook believed to have been made by a family member of one of the landslide victims, claiming that there were irresponsible individuals using a Touch ‘n Go card belonging to one of the victims.

The landslide tragedy that occurred at 2.46am claimed 31 lives, 12 of whom were children and a one-year-old baby boy. A total of 61 victims were reported to have survived the incident. – Bernama