Desa Wira recycling centre now a rubbish dumping site, claims DAP man

KUCHING (Jan 8): A recycling centre at Taman Desa Wira here has now become a rubbish dumping site less than a year after it was launched, claimed a Democratic Action Party (DAP) man.

George Lam, who is special assistant to Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii, said this was discovered when he and several party members were on a walkabout with Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen at Desa Wira yesterday morning.

According to him, the Recycle Centre @ Desa Wira was launched by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Lo Khere Chiang, who is also Batu Kitang assemblyman, on Feb 26 last year.

“In less than one year, the recycling centre has now become a rubbish dumping site. All three doors (fixtures) are gone. This is a typical Sarawak project which is done without proper planning. The council (MPP) does not have a comprehensive plan to maintain the facility.

“If the council does have a comprehensive plan to maintain the facility, why has the facility now lost its original function and is now a rubbish dumping site? This has also caused the commercial centre there to face the issue of bad hygiene,” Lam said in a statement.

As such, he hoped that Dr Sim as the Batu Kawah and assemblyman and Lo would look into and resolve the issue of the recycling centre as well as the hygiene problem in the said area.

“Take this issue seriously. The people staying in the area are paying their assessment fee on a yearly basis. It is duty-bound for the council to solve the problem as soon as possible,” he added.