Ewon tells Anwar they cannot accept backdoor government

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 8): United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) incoming president Datuk Ewon Benedick reiterated his stand of not supporting any form of ‘Sheraton Move’.

He said all the Pakatan Harapan (PH) elected representatives in Sabah collectively disagreed with any efforts to topple the current Sabah Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

“I have offered my opinion to him (Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) yesterday. We had a presidential council meeting of PH.

“I have made our stand very clear, that we don’t want any efforts to topple down the current Chief Minister. We cannot accept any backdoor government,” he said when met by reporters after meeting with Hajiji at the Chief Minister’s official residence, Seri Gaya, on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by assemblymen from PH Sabah, GRS and Sabah BN.

According to Ewon who is also Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative Minister, Anwar respected the stand made by Datuk Christina Liew (Api-Api), Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung (Tanjung Papat), Phoong Jin Zhe (Luyang), Jannie Lasimbang (Kapayan), Tan Lee Fatt (Likas), Peto Galim (Inanam), and himself as the assemblyman for Kadamaian.

“This is about principle. I don’t think he (Anwar) will buy the idea to topple any current chief minister, even prime minister.

“This is the Sabah’s version of Sheraton move. We cannot accept that (backdoor government) … This is a very important principle to us,” he added.