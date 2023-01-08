Fadhlina: MoE drawing up recovery plan for school dropouts

NIBONG TEBAL (Jan 8): The Education Ministry (MoE) is drawing up a recovery plan to guide students who have dropped out of the national education system.

Its minister Fadhlina Sidek said the ministry is in the midst of collecting data and information, including from non-governmental organisations (NGOs), regarding the matter.

“The MoE does have a plan on this, but so far, we do not have complete data. So, we are still in the process of collecting input, including from NGOs that conduct research on the issue.

“We intend to get feedback from all parties, including NGOs. If they have information, including the allegation that 100,000 students dropped out, please bring the data to the ministry to work on intervention with us.”

She told reporters this after a visit to the Nibong Tebal constituency Free Market 2023 at Bukit Panchor basketball court here today.

Fadhlina, who is also Nibong Tebal Member of Parliament, was commenting on the suggestion made by an NGO for the ministry to draw up a recovery plan to guide the ‘lost generation’ of students.

Untuk Malaysia chief executive officer Zul Fikri Zamir reportedly said that research in the field found that nearly 100,000 students are considered dropouts from the education system, which is a very worrying reality.

Commenting further, Fadhlina said that the MoE always takes the issue of dropouts seriously as it is also one of the ministry’s seven main thrusts.

“I hope that the NGO concerned can come to the ministry to discuss this together because we also want to see whether or not the programmes (regarding the issue of dropouts) have been carried out effectively,” she said. – Bernama