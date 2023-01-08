Fadillah announces RM100,000-grant for Juma’ani Tuanku Haji Bujang Welfare Complex

SIBU (Jan 8): Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof announced a grant of RM100,000 to Juma’ani Tuanku Haji Bujang Welfare Complex during his visit to the orphanage yesterday.

He said the allocation was meant for Juma’ani Tuanku Haji Bujang Welfare Complex to roll out programmes such as education to benefit the orphans.

Fadillah said he understood Orphans Welfare Organisation of Malaysia’s (Peryatim) situation; that it is not easy to manage and look after the children, especially those less fortunate ones like orphans.

“It is hoped that teachers at Juma’ani Tuanku Haji Bujang Welfare Complex could help the children to be successful in the future,” the Petra Jaya MP, said.

Fadillah visited Juma’ani Tuanku Haji Bujang Welfare Complex after his walkabout at the central market yesterday, which were among programmes in his first official visit to Sibu in his capacity as deputy prime minister.

He added that at times there was this perception that Peryatim was only for accommodating Muslim children.

“Actually, Peryatim takes care of whoever is grouped under the category of orphans, who are without father or mother, or both,” he said.

There are 50 children staying in Juma’ani Tuanku Haji Bujang Welfare Complex, 30 of them boys, and 20 girls.

Juma’ani Tuanku Haji Bujang Welfare Complex chairman Dato Mohamad Yusnar Matalie was also present to deliver an opening remark.

Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee was also present.