Fadillah: Sibu Central Market best in the country

SIBU (Jan 8): Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof has described Sibu Central Market as the best in the country with good tourism potential.

He also said that many of his friends who have visited the market had praises of the place.

“I would say that this market is the best in Malaysia. You can’t find any place like this in Malaysia. People should come (to visit the place). It can be a tourist attraction.

“Many of my friends in those days, whenever they came here, they always talked good about it, and this is the cleanest market that has all the products and produce we can find in any market,” Fadillah, who is also Petra Jaya MP, told reporters after his walkabout at the market yesterday.

Fadillah, who originally hails from Sibu, said he had not visited the market for quite some time.

He recalled that a stall at the hawkers centre, housed at level one of the central market, where he had breakfast after the walkabout, was where his late father used to have breakfast.

For the record, the central market houses more than 1,000 hawkers.

Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee; Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang; Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng; Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng; Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau; Temenggong Stanley Geramong; Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting and his deputy Bujang Abdul Majid were among those present.