Foreign man feared down at river in Belaga

BINTULU (Jan 8): A 22-year-old foreign man is feared drowned at a river near a factory in Belaga yesterday.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesman said the Belaga fire station was notified of the incident by Belaga police station at 3.40pm yesterday.

The spokesperson said based on the police report lodged by a representative of the company, the incident involved an Indonesian worker of the factory who is only identified as Basrol.

On the first day of search and rescue operation today, the rescue team members comprising three Bomba personnel and 10 policemen are on their way to the location using the company’s vehicle.

Their journey to the scene using a timber road at 9.27am today will take four to five hours before they can arrive at the location.