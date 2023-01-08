Fund targets to raise RM2 mln to rebuild razed Kpg Long Seniai Kayan longhouse

MIRI (Jan 8): Kampung Long Seniai has set up a fund to raise money to rebuild its 30-door Kayan longhouse that was destroyed in a fire on Sept 9 last year.

In revealing this, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said the longhouse’s rebuilding committee has set a target of raising RM2 million for the project.

“This longhouse is located some seven hours’ drive from Miri city. Let us all join hands to realise this project,” he said when launching the fund at his service centre at Saberkas commercial centre, here yesterday.

At the function, Dennis reminded the longhouse residents on the importance of carrying out fire awareness programmes to reduce the risk of outbreak.

On his part, the assemblyman said he is planning to hold basic courses on electrical wiring for longhouse folks in his constituency.

“We can start this course by choosing two representatives from each longhouse, and through the ‘train the trainer’ concept, more villagers will be exposed to electrical wiring safety in their respective longhouses,” he said.

He then announced a grant of RM60,000 from his minor rural project allocation to the fund to get the ball rolling.

Also present at the function were Telang Usan district officer Baru Tai and Temenggong Elizabeth Deng.