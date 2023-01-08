Good Shepherd Church Lutong continues tradition of Christmas open house

MIRI (Jan 8): Good Shepherd Anglican Church in Lutong continued its annual tradition of hosting a Christmas open house yesterday.

Like always, guests of the event included people of different faiths such as Muslims, Hindus and Buddhists, as well as Christians from other denominations.

The Christmas gathering has always been a special tradition for the church which is located just next to the An Naim Mosque in Lutong.

In fact, the good relationship between the church and the mosque congregations can be seen with the mosque opening its parking lots for church members attending mass on Sundays.

The priests and congregations have also been joining their Muslim friends at the mosque for breaking of fast during the fasting month.

“This is our lifestyle in Sarawak. We can live harmoniously irrespective of our race and religion. We always respect one another,” said Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin in his address at the open house.

According to him, Sarawakians were able to live in peace within a multiracial community as they have respect as well as understanding of their differences.

“This is the spirit that leaders in Sarawak have been working hard to preserve as well as strengthen. Unity in diversity has always been our focus.

“Sarawakians should be proud as Sarawak has always been made an example in the country when it comes to unity and harmony,” he said.

“When I was in the Tourism Ministry, there were some visitors from overseas telling me that Sarawakians are very happy people because we have so many celebrations in a year.

“They can see the multiracial people in all celebrations, irrespective of their race and religion or culture. We celebrate everything together like one big family,” he said.

Miri mayor and Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii; the Vicar of the Good Shepherd Church Rev Johnny Janggok as well as Councillor Tan Lek Jin representing Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sebastian Ting were also present.

Apart from a hearty meal, guests were also entertained with Christmas carolling and dance performances by church members.