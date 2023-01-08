Harbour-Link Group chips in to Uma Bakah fire victims

BINTULU (Jan 8): Harbour-Link Group Berhad on Friday chipped in donations to fire victims of Uma Bakah, Sungai Asap, Belaga near here.

The donations were disbursed as the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR), a representative of Harbour-Link Group Bhd, Ling Chong Heng, said.

Ling, who handed over the contributions to Pemanca Tony Kulleh for further distribution to the victims said his company was concerned of the hardship experienced by the victims after their longhouse was destroyed by fire on January 5.

“We hope they would accept the tragedy as fate while being patient and stay strong in order to move on,” he said.

The January 5 inferno renders 68 residents comprising 24 men, 30 women and 14 children homeless.

Fifteen units on Block F were totally destroyed in the fire while causing about 40 per cent damage to adjacent Block F.