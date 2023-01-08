Kuching woman under probe for allegedly lodging false police report

KUCHING (Jan 8): The police are investigating a 42-year-old woman for allegedly filing a false police report claiming to be a victim of a roadside robbery.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement yesterday, said the woman lodged the report on Friday, claiming that two men armed with knives had robbed her when she was in her car at the Kuching Waterfront at around 6.50pm on Jan 5.

She also claimed that she had lost RM2,000 alongside her identification card, bank card and a mobile phone following the the alleged incident.

“Investigation found that there was doubt in the police report lodged. During further investigation, the woman admitted to filing a false report to avoid paying a fine for a replacement identity card considering that this was the second time she had lost her identity card,” he said.

Ahsmon said a police report was subsequently lodged against the woman for allegedly lodging a false report.

“The case is being investigated under Section 182 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum fine of RM2,000 or an imprisonment of not more than six months, or both, if found guilty,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ahsmon said the police have received 13 false reports last year.

As such, he reminded the public not to lodge false police reports that can give a negative image of the occurrence of crime in the Kuching district.