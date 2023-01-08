Lukanisman: Autonomy not to take over but improve health system in S’wak

KUCHING (Jan 8): Sarawak’s demand to have health autonomy is not to take over the system but rather improve its disparities within the state itself, said Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

He said one of the matters the state government had raised with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) technical committee was to devolve power to the state health department in terms of selection and stationing of civil servants under the health service scheme – a matter proposed in the state government’s white papers which are still under purview by the Prime Minister and Premier of Sarawak.

“The power of autonomy is not to take over the entire health system but to improve it.

“In the proposal put forward by the state government, Sarawak wants to get autonomous authority to determine the project, where the project will be implemented and what the amount of quantum for the project will be.

“The state government has proposed that Sarawak be given a little autonomy in the selection and placement of civil servants under the health service scheme,” he said in a press conference after his work visit to the Petra Jaya Hospital here today.

Lukanisman said while he hoped the power to select public healthcare workers would be given to Sarawak, the matter needs to be looked at thoroughly and planned carefully.

“As of now, it is still in the proposal stage. It will be further refined by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

“The matter is still under discussion because it requires careful planning as it involves not only the federal and state governments but also agencies such as the Civil Service Commission (SPA),” he said.

Yesterday, Fadillah had confirmed Sarawak’s demand for autonomy over health and education had been agreed in principle by the federal government.