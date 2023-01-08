MAHB: Health safety measure in airports to be diligently implemented

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 8): Health safety measures at airports have been in place since the start of the pandemic and continued to be diligently implemented especially in view of the significant increase in international traffic movements in 2022, said Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

It said last year the group registered about 143,000 international aircraft movements for its Malaysia operations, with the bulk of the movements happening in KL International Airport (KLIA) at about 111,000.

“With the latest easing of travel restrictions by the Chinese government, the group expects the number of international aircraft movements at its network of airports to increase even more in 2023. There have been both inbound and outbound China flights operating at KLIA since April 2022 and these had gradually increased in frequency in the last quarter of the year,” it said in a statement here today.

MAHB said KLIA was expected to receive 11 flights from China today namely nine at KLIA main terminal and two at klia2.

It said the airport will be receiving an average of 10 flights daily in the coming week.

MAHB said the group continues to work closely with the Health Ministry and other relevant agencies to ensure that health safety for all passengers at its network of airports are safeguarded.

It said that in view of these positive developments, the group had stepped up its preparation to welcome more passengers especially in terms of facilities and service improvements.

These include providing a total of 16 shuttle buses that run 24/7 to ensure seamless passenger movements between the satellite and main terminal building as an alternative to the Aerotrain service, as well as the availability of help desks manned by Mandarin speaking staff at both terminals in KLIA. — Bernama