MMA calls for work-life balance for healthcare workers

KUCHING (Jan 8): Healthcare worker’s work-life balance is vital to plug brain drain and maintain high standard of care at public healthcare facilities, said the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA).

Its president Dr Muruga Raj Rajathurai said MMA is concerned about the long hours healthcare workers are involved in their duties as overworked staff and burnout can have an impact on the level of care at public healthcare facilities.

He said MMA had received feedback that these issues are mainly due to the manpower shortages and the maldistribution of doctors nationwide.

“As a result, many doctors have to work beyond their working hours to handle the high patient load. The majority of doctors in public healthcare do not have a work-life balance and this has also fuelled the frustration healthcare workers have with the system enough that many have left for greener pastures in the private sector or abroad, while some are considering their options,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to Dr Muruga, housemen, medical officers and even specialists in public healthcare on a regular basis are working hours beyond their shift but are not being fairly remunerated for these extra man hours and services they are providing.

He pointed out that they too have a family, financial commitments and like everyone, for the sake of their sanity, also need a work-life balance but it has been non-existent for most of them in public healthcare.

He said MMA has received complaints from a number of housemen that they frequently have to come in to work two to three hours earlier before their shift begins for certain administrative duties and to ensure records are up to date; and due to the high workload, many have to stay back two to three hours after their shift ends to finish up their duties.

He thus felt that the flat RM600 flexi allowance is unfair compared against the frequent extra work hours spent.

If this were to happen in the private sector, it will be seen as exploitation or even bullying, he stressed.

“But because it is happening in the government sector, it has long been accepted as national duty,” he regretted.

He noted that private sector employees come under the Employment Act 1955 while government employees have their General Orders spelling out government employees rights, rest periods, leave entitlement, wages and terms.

To look into solutions to the issue, he said MMA is planning to meet with both the Public Service Department (PSD) and the Human Resources Ministry to get their views on the matter.

“We feel that certain policies are needed to protect healthcare workers which come under essential services, from being unfairly treated compared to workers in the private sector,” he added.

Dr Muruga hoped that as part of the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) efforts to reform the healthcare system with the Health White Paper, the work-life balance of public healthcare workers will be among areas that will be looked into in greater detail.

To address the issue, he said Malaysia needs more personnel in public healthcare.

“We are indeed encouraged by the progress being made under newly-minted Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa with the 4,263 permanent positions being offered to Medical Officers and the efforts to address the overcrowding at public healthcare facilities.

“There is still a lot more work to be done to fix the system but going forward, we are confident that with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Dr Zaliha Mustafa who are both reformists, there will be more improvements to come,” he said.

Dr Muruga said MMA is happy to have met with Dr Zaliha, who has been receptive to ideas they proposed.

“We look forward to more engagements with her and her team at MoH,” he added.