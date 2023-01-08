MMEA detains vessel, crew for allegedly fishing outside permitted zone near Kuala Balingian

BINTULU (Jan 8): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) yesterday detained a fishing vessel for allegedly carrying out fishing activities beyond its permitted zone.

MMEA Bintulu director Captain Mohd Khairol Anuar Saad said the fishing vessel was detained approximately at nine nautical miles from Kuala Balingian around 11.54am.

He said six local crew members and a skipper aged between 38 and 64 were also detained for investigation.

“MMEA also seized 200kg of mixed fish together with the fishing equipment,” he added.

Mohd Khairol said further investigation on the fishing vessel’s licence found the vessel was only allowed to catch fish at 12 nautical miles from the coast.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 8(b) of the Fisheries Act 1985.

Mohd Khairol said MMEA also detained a local fishing vessel for the same offence two days ago.

Meanwhile, Mohd Khairol said a continuous operation would be carried out to protect the coastal ecosystem from being encroached by big fishing vessels.

“MMEA will continue to crack down on activities like this until all individuals or groups involved will understand and take this matter seriously,” he added.

Mohd Khairol reminded the maritime community to always comply with the rules and laws, adding that any information on suspicious or illegal activities or emergencies at sea can be channelled to the MMEA Bintulu (086-314 254), Maritime Operations Centre (082-432544) or MERS 999.