Six held over armed fight at Miri shopping mall parking lot

By Jude Toyat on Sarawak
A screengrab of the video shows the suspects attacking a car and smashing its windows.

MIRI (Jan 8): Police here arrested six men today following an armed fight at the parking lot of a shopping mall today.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said a report of the fight was received at 11am, after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

“Acting on the report, police arrested six local men aged between 19 and 34 years, who are believed to be involved in the fight,” he said in a statement.

The case, he added, is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting with weapon, and Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief.

Alexson also advised the public not speculate on the incident as it could interfere with the investigation.

Information on the incident can be channelled to the Miri Central police station on 085-433222.

