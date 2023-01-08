Special needs folk encouraged to apply for jobs in S’wak civil service

KUCHING (Jan 8): The Sarawak government encourages individuals with special needs to apply for jobs in the state civil service, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development said this is part of efforts to create a more inclusive society where no one is left out.

“For any employment particularly for our special needs people, our state government is very helpful in this aspect.

“The government has asked my ministry to assist those from the special needs category, who have the education and skills, to apply for jobs in the state (civil service),” she said.

Fatimah was speaking when launching a book titled ‘Understanding Deaf Culture Sarawakian’ by the Sarawak Society for the Deaf (SSD), at its premises here yesterday.

She said most government offices now already employ special needs people who are able to work and earn income.

“We want society to be aware that we have this group of special needs people who need to be included in our society as it can help us to learn how to communicate with them,” she added.

Fatimah suggested that SSD members who possess the necessary education and skills submit their names to her ministry to obtain a support letter which they can use when applying for jobs.

She also encouraged SSD to apply for a grant from her ministry for them to organise skills training workshops for its members, as well as Malaysian Sign Language (BIM) classes for the public.

She informed that starting last year, her ministry had included BIM classes in state-owned SeDidik kindergartens and nurseries for both teachers and children.

“Since last year, we have engaged SSD members to teach BIM to SeDidik teachers and children. When singing the Negaraku and Ibu Pertiwiku, the children use BIM.

“God-willing, this year we will have all the (SeDidik) kindergartens and nurseries to learn using BIM,” she said.

Meanwhile, SSD chairman Albert Wong in his speech said he hoped the book ‘Understanding Deaf Culture Sarawakian’ would help readers get to know more about the deaf and their language.

“We hope this book will help you to learn and understand the deaf. Let’s contribute a little towards an inclusive society,” he said.

The book has seven chapters including on the history and functions of SSD, deaf lifestyle and the importance of sign language interpreters, and stories shared by SDD volunteers on their experiences.