S’wak govt in process of regaining education autonomy, says Sagah

KUCHING (Jan 8): The Sarawak government is in the process of regaining autonomy in education, said Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

“We hope that it can be restored so that allocations can be channelled, (for example) to dilapidated schools. This is for the development of the education of Sarawak’s children,” he said in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report today.

He said these during the presentation of special project outright grants totalling RM1.995 million for Opar constituency at Kampung Stenggang hall last Saturday.

Sagah also said Sarawak government led by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg always strives to increase the state’s income through investment ventures as well as collection of sales tax from oil and gas.

He said the revenue collected has been channelled to the people of Sarawak through the implementation of infrastructure and social development.

Meanwhile, among the recipients of the outright grants are the Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) of Kampung Tembawang Baru, JKKK Kampung Sepadah, JKKK Kampung Stenggang, JKKK Kampung Pidilam, JKKK Kampung Tembawang Sauh, JKKK Kampung Jugan, JKKK Kampung Stum Muda, JKKK Kampung Rumih, JKKK Kampung Opar, JKKK Kampung Bitokan 2, JKKK Kampung Selampit 2 and JKKK Kampung Bitokan.

Other recipients included the Women’s Bureau of Kampung Bitokan 2, the Kebang Middle School Alumni Association and the Kampung Selampit Sports and Recreation Club.

Also present in the ceremony were Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang, three political secretaries to the Premier namely John Nyigor, Niponi Undek and Damien Rijek and acting Bau District Officer Eddy Nayoi.